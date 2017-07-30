Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: July 31, 2017

J. Cole Denied Entry to a Toronto Club

Comments

Multi-Platinum recording office artist, J. Cole, was denied entry into a Toronto nightclub two nights ago. Incredulous over the fact that they wouldn't let him through, Cole is seen talking to one of the bouncers in a lower voice, after which he was ushered in the front door. Not sure what was said (or not said) by J. Cole, but he was supposedly out on the town with actor Michael B. Jordan when the incident occurred.

Source: hnhh

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation