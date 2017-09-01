Now Playing
Posted: September 01, 2017

COME TO THE 99JAMZ STATION AND DONATE!

Comments

99 JAMZ Helps Houston! Come to the 99 JAMZ studios on and help us fill up a truck full of non-perishable food and water! We’ll have another truck that we’re packing with other much needed donations like clothes, shoes, blankets, and hygiene products. 

DATE: Wednesday, September 6th

TIME: 9am-7pm

LOCATION: Cox Media Group Miami (2741 N. 29th Ave Hollywood, FL 33020)

Please Bring The Following Items (for men, women, children, and infants):

-New/Gently Used Clean Clothing

-New Underwear

-New Socks

-Infant Formula | Pampers (all sizes)

-Ointment | Soap | Lotion

-Washcloths & Towels (NEW)

-Baby Wipes | Mouthwash (adults & children)

-Toothpaste & Toothbrushes

-Dental Floss

-Blankets & Sheets (NEW/ALL SIZES)

-Toilet Paper | Hairbrush & Combs

-Feminine Hygiene Products

Comments

Comments

There are no comments yet.

 
 


 

