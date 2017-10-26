Destiny’s Child might reunite when Beyonce performs at Coachella

Christopher Polk/Getty Images/Getty Images

Kelly Rowland, Beyonce Knowles and Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show. Some fans think Williams and the original lineup may join Knowles at Coachella.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Beyonce is set to headline Coachella next year, and she could be reuniting with members of both the original and final lineups of Destiny’s Child while she’s at it. At least, the BeyHive thinks so.

Vogue reported that Beyonce’s fans began speculating about the reunion with founding members LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett and the latest member of the final lineup, Michelle Williams, based on social media posts by each.

In October, Luckett posted a throwback photo of the group on Instagram.

Mood ❤️#Tbt A post shared by LeToya Luckett-Walker (@letoyaluckett) on Oct 26, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

In early December, Roberson tweeted, “I have so much to tell you guys! All I’m allowed to say right now is... never mind.”

I have so much to tell you guys! All I'm allowed to say right now is.. never mind. 😊🤐 — LaTavia Roberson 🎀 (@IamLaTavia) December 5, 2017

Williams shared a photo of her outfit from her surprise appearance at Beyonce’s 2016 Super Bowl performance on her Instagram story in Dec. At that show, Williams and fellow Destiny’s Child member Kelly Rowland reunited with Beyonce.

And this week, Beyonce shared a series of photos on her official site, one of which shows her wearing an AC/DC T-shirt with her hair covering the letters “AC,” leaving only the letters “DC” visible.

Rowland, for her part, hasn’t appeared to tease any such reunion.

Assuming these posts, which are months apart, are indicative of a DC reunion may be a stretch, but it’s fun to speculate.

Fans can see if their theory holds up when Beyonce headlines the music festival in April.