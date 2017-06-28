7 Things You Didn't Know About Eminem

Eminem heavily criticized President Donald Trump in his freestyle during the 2017 BET Hip hop Awards.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Eminem held little back in his return to the BET Hip Hop Awards in the show’s 2017 cypher.

Rolling Stone reported that at the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, the rapper called out racism, hypocrisy and lavish spending on the part of President Donald Trump. Entertainment Weekly reported the freestyle was filmed Friday in Detroit, his hometown.

The rapper also addressed gun control and Trump’s criticism of NFL protests and perceived lack of support for Puerto Rico after hurricanes devastated the island.

“He gets an enormous reaction/ When he attacks the NFL so we focus on that and/ Instead of talking Puerto Rico or gun reform for Nevada/ All these horrible tragedies and he’s bored or would rather/ Cause a Twitter storm with the Packers,” he rapped. “Then says he wants to lower our taxes / Then who's gonna pay for his extravagant trips / Back and forth with fam to his golf resorts and mansions?”

In the last few bars, Eminem gave a strong message to fans who may not agree with his points.

“Any fan of mine who’s a supporter of his/ I’m drawing in the sand a line/ You’re either for or against/ And if you can’t decide who you like more and you’re split/ On who you should stand beside/ I’ll do it for you with this.” He then made an obscene gesture to the camera.

Criticizing political figures -- even Trump -- isn’t new for Eminem. Billboard reported in August that he led an anti-Trump chant while performing in England. His 2004 song “Mosh” criticized the George W. Bush administration.

Eminem’s explicit, pointed freestyle on Trump can be watched in full on BET’s YouTube page.