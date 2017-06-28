Eminem opens Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up shop, promotes new album

7 Things You Didn't Know About Eminem

FILE - In this July 20, 2015, file photo, Rapper Eminem attends the premiere of 'Southpaw' in New York. In a tweet Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, Eminem said is hosting a promotional event Friday in Detroit in the style of a pop-up restaurant with a menu featuring 'mom's spaghetti.' The event is to promote his new album, 'Revival.

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Eminem promoted his new album “Revival” with a Mom’s Spaghetti pop-up shop over the weekend in his hometown of Detroit.

The Detroit News reported that the rapper made an appearance at the shop Friday, the same day his latest album was released, and signed autographs and posed for photos.

The shop, named after a famous line in Eminem’s song “Lose Yourself” from “8 Mile,” served spaghetti with garlic bread for $5 or $8 with meatballs, and a $5 s’ghetti sandwich.

Just as Eminem promised in a tweet announcing the shop, there was also merchandise available for fans. The Detroit News reported that the “Revival” album was being sold for $13.

Detroit! Come vomit up some spaghetti with me this weekend at our official #Revival pop up. Exclusive merch, spaghetti and more pic.twitter.com/rL0GHhrh9u — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) December 14, 2017

It wasn’t just music and food being sold, though. T-shirts and hats were being sold for $25-$35 and hoodies and jackets were sold for $75 and $160, according to the newspaper.

The shop was set up at music venue The Shelter in St. Andrew’s Hall.

Lines were out the door for the event, which ran from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday and noon-5 p.m. Sunday.