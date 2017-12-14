Now Playing
Posted: December 14, 2017

Essence magazine to honor Missy Elliott at pre-Grammy event

FILE - In this July 4, 2015 file photo, Missy Elliott performs at the 2015 Essence Music Festival Concert in New Orleans. Essence said Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017, that Elliott, a hitmaking rapper, singer, producer and songwriter, will be honored at the magazine’s annual “Black Women in Music” event. It will take place on Jan. 25, 2018 at the Highline Ballroom in New York City. (Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP, File)
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK —

Essence magazine will honor Missy Elliott at a pre-Grammy Award event next year.

Essence says Thursday that Elliott, a hitmaking rapper, singer, producer and songwriter, will be honored at the magazine's annual "Black Women in Music" event. It will be held Jan. 25 at the Highline Ballroom in New York City.

The 60th annual Grammys will take place three days later at Madison Square Garden.

Elliott has won multiple Grammys and launched many hits since releasing her debut album in 1997. Her well-known songs include "Work It," ''Get Ur Freak On" and "Lose Control."

Elliott, also known for her work with megaproducer Timbaland, has lent her musical talent to other artists, producing songs for Aaliyah, Beyonce, Whitney Houston, Monica, Mary J. Blige, TLC and others.

