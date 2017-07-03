Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford Split

It’s over. Evelyn Lozada and Carl Crawford have called off their engagement, Us Weekly confirmed.

“They did break up but it was over infidelity back in February,” a rep for the Basketball Wives star, 41, tells Us in a statement on Thursday, August 10. “Right now they are focused on being responsible and loving parents to their 3-year-old kid.” The former flames “do remain friends,” but Lozada, who currently resides in Arizona, is not living with the baseball star.

The duo got engaged in December 2013 after Crawford proposed to Lozada on Christmas Eve with a $1.5 million ring. The couple welcomed their first child together, Leo, in March the following year.

Lozada and Crawford, who were last seen together in March celebrating Leo’s birthday party, recently sparked breakup rumors when fans began to notice that they’d been posting several Instagram photos traveling without each other’s company. The former Dodgers star flew to Vegas in June without Lozada and Leo, while the TV personality enjoyed a vacation in the Bahamas in early July.

Lozada took to Twitter on Thursday to thank a fan offering her support following the split. “Whether or not the tea that’s out there is true prayers with @Evelyn Lozada,” a fan wrote to the reality star with a heart emoji. She retweeted the post alongside a series of red hearts and prayer hands.

Source: US WEEKLY