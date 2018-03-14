French Montana celebrates opening of Uganda hospital 

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

French Montana is giving back to the country he visited a year ago.

Billboard reported that the 33-year-old rapper celebrated the one-year anniversary of his one-year trip to Uganda with a March 13 Instagram post. He also celebrated the opening of hospital in the east African country.

“Happy one year anniversary to my family in Uganda,” French captioned his post. “Can’t believe we got so much done in one year !! Thank u for the opportunity.”

The Source reported that the rapper was inspired to help after seeing the lack of health care in the county. He donated $100,000 to the Suubi Health Center, a nonprofit hospital that offers medical services to poor villages around Iganga, Uganda.

French’s donation spurred action from others and was matched by Diddy, The Weeknd and others.

The hospital can now serve 300,000 people.



XXL reported that French has since partnered with Mama Hope, which works to equip local people in community led projects, and Global Citizen, an organization that aims to end poverty. In January, he was named a Global Citizen ambassador for his work, becoming the first inn hip-hop to do so.