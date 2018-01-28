Hilarious photo of woman's reaction to Beyoncé takes internet by storm

Beyonce Five Fast Facts

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

Beyoncé fans shared a relatable moment on social media after some noticed a woman in the background of the star’s Instagram photo.

The pop singer posted a few pictures of herself and her husband, Jay-Z, at the Grammys.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jan 28, 2018 at 3:10pm PST

But fans spotted another person of interest in one of the photos Beyoncé posted.

They found the woman’s look of shock more than relatable.

when you realize you're lucky to be alive during the same era as Beyonce pic.twitter.com/eEuYKkOHkL — Ziwe (@ziwe) January 28, 2018

Others focused on the fact that the woman remained in the picture, despite the crop feature on Instagram.



LMAOO this has me weak cause she could’ve easily cropped that woman out but she said “NO. I AM BEYONCÉ. WATCH HOW THE PEASANTS LOOK AT ME” pic.twitter.com/W2Mb7MooSs — pb (@paigebrittany) January 28, 2018

I ain’t even notice that lady I was staring so hard at Bey 💀 https://t.co/wXH36zVdcj — Surfbordt, Surfbordt 🧜🏾‍♀️ (@itsGOFFWANG) January 28, 2018

Some didn’t see the woman’s face until much later.

Either way, we hope she’s recovered from the interaction.



This lady is rushing for her blood pressure medication right after. pic.twitter.com/cYOFiKOO7t — Angel (@_ItsJaylenn) January 28, 2018

(H/T Twitter)