Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: January 30, 2018

Hilarious photo of woman's reaction to Beyoncé takes internet by storm

Comments
Beyonce Five Fast Facts

Related

View Larger
Hilarious photo of woman's reaction to Beyoncé takes internet by storm
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 04: Jay Z (L) and Beyonce attend the 'China: Through The Looking Glass' Costume Institute Benefit Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 4, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

By Zuri Davis, Rare.us

NEW YORK —

Beyoncé fans shared a relatable moment on social media after some noticed a woman in the background of the star’s Instagram photo.

>> PHOTOS: 2018 Grammys: Red carpet

The pop singer posted a few pictures of herself and her husband, Jay-Z, at the Grammys.

>> See the post here

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

>> PHOTOS: 2018 Grammy Awards

But fans spotted another person of interest in one of the photos Beyoncé posted.

>> Grammys 2018: Bruno Mars makes magic, Kendrick Lamar scores, Jay-Z shut out

They found the woman’s look of shock more than relatable.

>> 2018 Grammys: Bruno Mars, Kendrick Lamar among winners

Others focused on the fact that the woman remained in the picture, despite the crop feature on Instagram.

Some didn’t see the woman’s face until much later.

>> Read more trending news 

Either way, we hope she’s recovered from the interaction.

(H/T Twitter)

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation