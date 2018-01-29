Hillary Clinton, Cardi B, others read ‘Fire and Fury’ at 2018 Grammys

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The 60th Grammy Awards got political on more than one occasion Sunday night, and Hillary Clinton’s appearance in a gag that poked fun at President Donald Trump was no exception.

Cher, John Legend, Snoop Dogg, Cardi B and DJ Khaled were among the celebrities to join Grammys host James Corden in auditions to do voice overs for Michael Wolff’s book, “Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.”

“Trump won’t read anything. He gets up halfway through meetings with world leaders because he is bored,” Legend read.

Cher read, “His comb-over: the color was a product called ‘Just for Men.’”

Trump’s one-time opponent, Clinton, showed up at the end of the video.

“One reason why he liked to eat at McDonalds: Nobody knew he was coming and the food was safely pre-made,” she read.

Corden was most impressed with her performance and assured her that a Grammy was “in the bag” for the part.

Although Trump has yet to respond to the joke, his son, Donald Trump Jr., tweeted his thoughts.

The more Hillary goes on television the more the American people realize how awesome it is to have @realDonaldTrump in office #GrammyAwards2018 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 29, 2018

Clinton is a Grammy winner herself. She took home the award for best spoken word album in 1997.

Watch the video of the auditions below: