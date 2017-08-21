Now Playing
Posted: August 21, 2017

Jay-Z Denies That “Kill Jay-Z” Was Meant To Put Kanye on Blast

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: Kanye West (L) and JAY Z onstage at the Tidal launch event #TIDALforALL at Skylight at Moynihan Station on March 30, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation)
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Roc Nation
By Taylor Sakile

Over the past year, it’s become obvious that Jay Z and Kanye West are no longer friends. Kanye ranted about Jay at his shows last fall . . . then he left Tidal . . . and then Jay-Z put out the Kanye diss track “Kill Jay Z”.

Well, in a new interview, Jay admits that his relationship with Kanye has gone south. He denies that “Kill Jay Z” was meant to put Kanye on blast . . . but he does confirm that Kanye “crossed a line.”

“What really hurt me was, you can’t bring my kids and my wife into it . . . we’ve gotten through bigger issues in the past. But he brought my family into it, now it’s a problem with me . . . and he knows it’s a problem.”

Kanye hasn’t responded, and he can be VERY volatile, but it sounds like Jay-Z could be open to a reconciliation. He says, “We’ve never let this much space go between one of our disagreements . .

“And we’ve had many, because that’s who we are. That’s what I like about him. He’s an honest person. He’s open and he’ll say things and he’s wrong a lot of times and he’ll confront it.”

There are no comments yet.

 
 


 

