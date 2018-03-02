Jay-Z displaces Diddy on Forbes’ list of richest hip-hop artists

ANAHEIM, CA - OCTOBER 27: JAY-Z performs at Honda Center on October 27, 2017 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Timothy Norris/Getty Images for ABA)

Jay-Z has displaced Diddy as No. 1 on Forbes’ wealthiest hip-hop artists list for the first time in the history of the ranking.

Forbes started the list 2011. Sean “Diddy” Combs has been in the No. 1 spot since the ranking began. According to the publication, Jay-Z, whose real name is Sean Carter, has multiple business interests and stakes, which pushed him to the top of the list.

The 48-year-old rapper and businessman increasing value in Armand de Brignac champagne and D'Ussé cognac, as well as ownership stakes in Tidal and his Roc Nation media company.

Diddy, 48, is No. 2 on the list with a net worth of $825 million. At No. 3 is 58-year-old Dr. Dre with $770 million. Rappers Drake, 31, and Eminem, 45, tie at No. 4. They each have a reported worth of $100 million.

Forbes compiles its rankings by valuing major assets, reviewing financial documents, and speaking with managers, attorneys, analysts and, sometimes, the people on the lists themselves.