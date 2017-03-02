Joey Bada$$ better than Tupac?

This week, Joey Bada$$ said that he’s better than Tupac . . . “I already know I’m a better rapper than Tupac is. That’s just facts. One-on-one battle, I’ll flame ‘Pac.” That got a lot of backlash, so now Joey is clarifying his position. He Tweeted, “When I said I was better than Pac . . . my favorite rapper of all time . . . I was referring to rap skill. Bar for bar. Not accolades or influence.” Ummm, Joey has released one studio album, which has sold about 150,000 copies. Tupac has sold more than 29 million copies in the U.S., and 75 million worldwide. Joey was nominated for a BET Hip-Hop Award in 2013. Tupac is in the Hip-Hop Hall of Fame, and is entering the Rock Hall next month.