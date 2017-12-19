Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Fe

Singer-songwriter John Legend performs onstage at the 2017 ESSENCE Festival Presented By Coca Cola at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on June 30, 2017 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for 2017 ESSENCE Festival)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NBC has announced its next live musical performance and who will be starring in the lead role.

John Legend, the 10-time Grammy winner and multiplatinum R&B and pop star, will headline as Jesus Christ in the network’s “Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert,” the “Today” show reported.

Just woke up to Andrew LLoyd Webber tweeting about me. It’s a good day. https://t.co/QfIivg1N8k — John Legend (@johnlegend) December 19, 2017

The announcement of Legend’s casting was made Tuesday morning.

Alice Cooper has been cast as King Herod in the rock opera concert.

Cooper has already lent his voice to the groundbreaking musical, recording “King Herod’s Song” for the 2000 release of the 1996 London cast soundtrack. He replaced the 1996 actor on the soundtrack.

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” written by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, hit the stage in 1971. The storyline follows the last week of Jesus’ life until the crucifixion.

It will air on Easter Sunday, April 1, on NBC.

NBC has previously staged “Sound of Music Live,” “The Wiz Live,” “Peter Pan Live” and “Hairspray Live,” Variety reported.

Listen to a selection from “Jesus Christ Superstar” from a tribute to Webber below or click here.