Kaepernick Donates 34K to Dreamville

By Sakile Taylor

Despite being out of the NFL, humanitarian Colin Kaepernick continues to give generously. Recently, he donated 34K to Rapper J. Cole’s Charity, Dreamville Foundation. He also gave to other foundations that align with his passions including Lower East Side’s Girl Club and 100 Suits For 100 Men.

Colin Kaepernick donates another $100K on way to $1M pledge, now at $800K total. Detail of where $ goes is admirable. pic.twitter.com/22oS4Is97v — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 23, 2017

About J. Cole’s Foundation:

In October 2011, Jermaine Cole, also known as, recording artist, J.Cole, established The Dreamville Foundation. Similar to his dreams of becoming a successful rapper, he knew from an early age he wanted to give back and uplift the urban youth of Fayetteville, North Carolina. After graduating high school, J.Cole moved to New York City to attend college and pursue his dreams of becoming a rapper. He soon realized there is a world of opportunity that extends beyond the boundaries of Fayetteville.



The Dreamville Foundation is a non-profit organization 501(c)(3), created to “bridge the gap” between the worlds of opportunity and the urban youth of Fayetteville, NC. The foundation’s goal for the urban youth is to have a dream, believe in their dream, and achieve their dream. The Dreamville Foundation is dedicated to creating programs and events that will allow our youth to be “Set up for Success.”

Source:

HipHopDX and thedreamvillefoundation.org