Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
Posted: March 07, 2017

#KeepIt99: Big Sean x PUMA 

That's how you #HUSTLE !!! Salute to rapper #BigSean he has officially joined the creative team at #PUMA and will be releasing his own#PUMA line in 2018! #Dope

Will you be rock this #BigSean x #PUMA collection???

#KeepIt99 #AfternoonHUSTLE

