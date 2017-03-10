Now Playing
Posted: March 10, 2017

#KeepIt99: Ciara Walks Away from Car Accident Unharmed

Early today it was reported that R&B singer #Ciara was involved in a car accident in LA... #TMZ reported that she was making a left turn and an incoming car slammed into her vehicle.... Luckily no injuries were reported. Ciara’s husband, NFL player #RussellWilson, took to his Twitter to let fans know his wife and baby are fine and well!! Glad to hear ...  

#KeepIt99 #AfternoonHUSTLE

