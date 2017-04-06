Now Playing
Posted: April 06, 2017

#KeepIt99: Did The Drake Vocals Come in Yet??? Nah but these did...

As the world awaits for DJ Khaled’s #Grateful album... @djkhaled and his son @asahdkhaled have lots to celebrate!!!!

"Did the Drake Vocals come in yet???" Nahhhhh but these #Plaques did!!!

Certified #Gold for Khaled’s #MajorKey  album and 3 Certified #Platinum plaques for his singles #IGotTheKeys #DoYouMind and #ForFree.

Congrats Khaled and the youngest in charge #Asahd

#KeepIt99 #AfternoonHUSTLE

