Posted: April 12, 2017

#KeepIt99: Gone to Soon...

By Felisha Monet

Sad day!!! It’s being reported that Charlie Murphy, the brother of Eddie Murphy, has passed away early this am. The comedian has been battling with cancer and it has been confirmed he died at the age of 57 due to his battle with Leukemia. 

Our prayers and condolences go up to his family, friends and loved ones! #RIP #CharlieMurphy

#KeepIt99  #AfternoonHUSTLE

