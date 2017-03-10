Now Playing
Posted: March 10, 2017

#KeepIt99: Know Your Status

Today is National Women & Girls HIV/AIDS Day and it’s not too late to get FREE HIV testing in #Broward and #Dade counties. Check out the link and see the closest location still open ... http://www.freehivtest.net/locations/ 

#KeepIt99  and know your status !!! #AfternoonHUSTLE 

