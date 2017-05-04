Now Playing
Posted: May 04, 2017

#KeepIt99: Kodak Black gets a 2nd Chance???

By Felisha Monet

Just in!!!!! Looks like #KodakBlack will be getting a 2nd chance ...

He was sentenced today to 365 days in county jail, however if he completes a “life skills” course while in jail he could be out in a month! #TimeServed

Take the course bruh and stay outta trouble!!!

#KeepIt99 #AfternoonHUSTLE

