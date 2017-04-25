Now Playing
Posted: April 25, 2017

#KeepIt99: Ladies Get In Formation!!!

By Felisha Monet

Ooooook #Beyonce ... she wants us in #Formation for real!!! Looks like she announced her #FormationScholarships for bold, creative, conscious and confident women!

These scholarships are geared towards Creative Arts including Music, Literature and/or African American Studies! So far participating schools include Howard University, Spellman College, Berklee College of Music and Parsons School of Designs.

#Dope #KeepIt99 #AfternoonHUSTLE

