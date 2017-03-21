Now Playing
Posted: March 21, 2017

#KeepIt99: MoreLife Doing More Numbers...

Oh WoW! Salute to #Drake !!! He doing BIG numbers! His recent album #MoreLife has officially broke streaming numbers! Pretty dope but no surprise! 

 Have you heard #MoreLife ??? #KeepIt99 what's your favorite track comment below on the #AfternoonHUSTLE

(Image Source: iHeart.com Drake at  2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival)

