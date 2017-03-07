Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: March 07, 2017

#KeepIt99: Put Ya Money UP!

Comments

Yessss! Salute to #ChanceTheRapper for putting his money where his mouth is!!! He is serious about creating programs for kids in his hometown of #Chicago ... so he donated $1 Million dollars! Even the former First Lady #MichelleObama tweeted her support! This is why we love #Chance !!! #Dope #KeepIt99 #AfternoonHUSTLE

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation