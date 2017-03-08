Now Playing
Posted: March 08, 2017

#KeepIt99: Rick Ross New Album On the Way

#Hustlers we are getting ready for Rick Ross’s 9th album entitled “Rather You Than Me” March 17th!!! Of course you can pre-order the album this Friday March 10th, which features the hit single “I Think She Likes Me” ft Ty Dolla Sign.

Ross took to his IG to release the cover art for the album, which was created by well known artist #MrBrainWash. #Dope

#KeepIt99 #AfternoonHUSTLE  

