#KeepIt99: Some Things Are Priceless or Maybe Not?
Would you drop $75k for #Tupac lyrics???
Looks like his 1995 Dear Mama lyrics have hit the net and MomentsInTime.com is selling the handwritten "Dear Mama lyrics for $75k.
Well if you don’t have the $75k that’s cool...for just under $15 bucks you can see the Tupac movie!
The long awaited "All Eyez On Me" movie, directed by Benny Boom, will hit theaters in a few months... June 16th to celebrate Tupac’s birthday! #DOPE #KeepIt99 will you be watching ??
#AfternoonHUSTLE
