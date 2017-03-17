Now Playing
Posted: March 17, 2017

#KeepIt99: These Boys Got The Keys!

Yesss! This is pretty dope!! Salute to #Moonlight and #OscarAward winning actors 12 year old #JadenPiner and 13 year old #AlexHibbert, who will be getting the "Keys to Miami Gardens" this weekend during the #JazzInTheGardens Music Festival!

#HomeTeam #NorlandMiddle #MiamiGardens

#KeepIt99 #AfternoonHUSTLE

