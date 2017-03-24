Now Playing
Posted: March 24, 2017

#KeepIt99: Will You Be Watching???

This is pretty dope rapper and entrepreneur Jay Z and his production team have announced they will be doing a 6 part docu-series of the #TrayvonMartin story!!!

After the success of his #KhalifeBrowder docu-series that is currently airing on #SpikeTV, HOV has picked up yet another heart-touching story to shed light on! Will you be watching??

 #RIPTrayvon your memory will live on!

#KeepIt99 #AfternoonHUSTLE

(Image Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

