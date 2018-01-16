Now Playing
Posted: January 16, 2018

Kimye New Baby Alert

By Shelby Rushin

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West just had their third baby via surrogate. According to sources the star couple welcomed  babygirl West into the world early Tuesday (Jan 16th) morning making North and Saint big brother and sister! Congrats! 

