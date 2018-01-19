Kodak Black To Be held Without Bond

By Shelby Rushin

Here we go again. Rapper Kodak Black was arrested Thursday on several felony charges, including grand theft of a firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, according to jail records.

The rapper, whose real name is Dieuson Octave, remains in custody today, (Jan 19th) at the Broward County Main Jail on seven felony charges. In addition to the firearm counts, the 20 year old, is also facing charges of marijuana possession, child neglect and violating his probation, according to jail records.

A judge ordered Octave, who was on probation at the time of his arrest, to be held without bond during a court this morning until his attorney can make another request in front of a trial judge, according to the Sun Sentinel. Let’s wish him the best.