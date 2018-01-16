Now Playing
Posted: January 16, 2018

No Love For Blac Chyna

By Shelby Rushin

Now this is hard to believe but it appears that Blac Chyna isn't having the best start to the new year as new reports show that she's having some difficulty in the romance dept. But whats more entertaining is that  she's allegedly blaming the Kardashians.  Its being reported (after claiming in legal documents) that they have purposefully set out to destroy her business life, the former stripper is now holding them responsible for giving her a poor reputation in the dating field. However, it is also being reported that she is dating rapper Playboi Cardi! Go figure! 

