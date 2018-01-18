Sign in with your existing account
Man Held In Airport For Wearing 10 layers Of Clothing...
JGI/Tom Grill/Getty Images/Blend Images
By
Shelby Rushin
I guess with all the fees being added to flights, one is left to become creative to avoid the extra charges. A British man went viral after he tried to avoid baggage fees in a very creative way. Ryan Williams was held at an Iceland airport because he decided to wear every article of clothing he couldn’t fit in his checked bag. The clothing turned out to be 8 pairs of pants and 10 shirts. According to sources, Williams was trying to avoid additional baggage fees and at first, claimed that British Airlines was racial profiling him by not letting him board. After attempting to fly again wearing the 10 layers of clothing and being rejected, Williams then claimed that he was not trying to evade the excessive fees but he simply could not afford them after being left homeless.
