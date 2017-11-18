Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: November 18, 2017

'The Incredibles 2' trailer released

Comments
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 14: (L-R) Actors Samuel L. Jackson, Huck Milner, Sarah Vowell, Holly Hunter, and Craig T. Nelson and director Brad Bird of The Incredibles 2 took part today in the Walt Disney Studios animation presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney
ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 14: (L-R) Actors Samuel L. Jackson, Huck Milner, Sarah Vowell, Holly Hunter, and Craig T. Nelson and director Brad Bird of The Incredibles 2 took part today in the Walt Disney Studios animation presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans were given a special treat Saturday as Disney released the long-awaited official trailer for “The Incredibles 2.” 

The trailer clocks in at just under one minute long and features baby Jack-Jack testing some of his superpowers.

“The Incredibles 2” features the voice work of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Disney announced on Twitter that the release date for the film is June 15, 2018.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 



Hurricane Guide

Hurricane Guide

Hear the latest from the National Hurricane Center, ways to prepare and emergency info here


 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation