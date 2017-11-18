'The Incredibles 2' trailer released

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

ANAHEIM, CA - JULY 14: (L-R) Actors Samuel L. Jackson, Huck Milner, Sarah Vowell, Holly Hunter, and Craig T. Nelson and director Brad Bird of The Incredibles 2 took part today in the Walt Disney Studios animation presentation at Disney's D23 EXPO 2017 in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans were given a special treat Saturday as Disney released the long-awaited official trailer for “The Incredibles 2.”

The trailer clocks in at just under one minute long and features baby Jack-Jack testing some of his superpowers.

The trailer for #Incredibles2 is here. See the film in theatres in 3D June 15th, 2018. pic.twitter.com/uvB4NbaNQB — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 18, 2017

“The Incredibles 2” features the voice work of Craig T. Nelson, Holly Hunter and Samuel L. Jackson, Entertainment Weekly reported.

Disney announced on Twitter that the release date for the film is June 15, 2018.