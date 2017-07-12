Watch the newest trailer for Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 23: (L-R) Director Ryan Coogler, actors Danai Gurira, Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan from Marvel Studios "Black Panther attend the San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 Marvel Panel in Hall H on July 23, 2016 in San Diego, California. ©Marvel Studios 2016 (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

Marvel has released the first full-length trailer for “Black Panther.”

Chad Boseman-led film has a who’s who cast of actors, including Lupita Nyong’o, Michael B. Jordan and Angela Bassett as Wakanadans. Boseman plays the title character.

The two-minute trailer give a look at visuals by director Ryan Coogler and a live look at Boseman transforming from T’Challa to Black Panther, and Michael B. Jordan as his rival Erik Killmonger. Glimpses of Basset as the Queen Mother of Wakanda and Black Panther’s mother, and Nyong’o as Nakia and Danai Gurira as Okoye are also shown in the clip.

There are also clips of a car chase action scene with Black Panther leaping from car to car in city streets.

Watch the trailer below:

“Black Panther” will be in theaters Feb. 16.