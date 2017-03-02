Nick Cannon Welcome’s Son

Nick Cannon announced being the father of his ex- girlfriend Brittany Bell newborn baby boy.

The 36 year old entertainer took to his Instagram to share the exciting news.

“Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden “Sagon” Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened,