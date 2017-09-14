Nicki Minaj, Nas fuel dating rumors at rapper’s birthday party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nicki Minaj.

By Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Are Nicki Minaj and Nas an item? It certainly looked that way Thursday night when the two were photographed with their arms around each other during Nas’ 44th birthday party, People reported.

Nas celebrated his birthday during a private dinner at The Pool Lounge in New York. Minaj, 34, posted a picture of her and Nas on her Instagram account. She has her arm around Nas while they stand next to Alicia Keys and her husband, Swizz Beatz, People reported.



In a video from the event, a man Minaj identified as “Nasir” was spotted creeping up behind Minaj and kissing her on the cheek. Many fans have speculated the man was indeed Nas, whose given name is Nasir Bin Olu Dara Jones.

The Shade Room also posted a video of Minaj and Nas together that night. In the video, Nas had his arm wrapped around Minaj’s shoulder as Minaj had her hand placed on his chest while the rapper was presented with his birthday cake.

#PressPlay: #NickiMinaj parties with #Nas at his birthday party 👀 @nasnika_ @thecolewerld A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Sep 13, 2017 at 9:06pm PDT

Rumors of the pair dating began to circulate when Manaj posted a picture of them cuddling to her Instagram account.

Then in May, Minaj told television host Ellen DeGeneres that she had plenty of respect for the rapper.

“He is the king of Queens, and I like to think I’m the queen of Queens,” Minaj said. “He’s a rap legend. Let’s just say that I have a lot of respect for him, and you know, he’s kind of cute, too.”

But Minaj stressed that the relationship with Nas was not intimate, People reported.

“I’m just chillin’ right now. I’m celibate. I wanted to go a year without dating any men. I hate men,” Minaj told DeGeneres. “I might make an exception to the rule for him, because he’s so dope.”