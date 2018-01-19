Now Playing
Posted: January 20, 2018

Mo'Nique urges fans to boycott Netflix for color, gender bias

CENTURY CITY, CA - JANUARY 16: Actress Mo'Nique attends the 35th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards at the InterContinental Hotel on January 16, 2010 in Century City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for LAFCA)
Alberto E. Rodriguez
CENTURY CITY, CA - JANUARY 16: Actress Mo'Nique attends the 35th Annual Los Angeles Film Critics Association Awards at the InterContinental Hotel on January 16, 2010 in Century City, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for LAFCA)

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Award-winning actress and comedian Mo'Nique is urging her fans to boycott Netflix for gender and color bias after she says the entertainment company made her a lowball offer for a comedy special.

Mo'Nique took to Instagram to air her grievances Friday. In a video, she explained that Netflix offered her $500,000 to do a comedy special, but she rejected the offer. Mo'Nique said she felt it was a low offer considering Amy Schumer, Chris Rock and Dave Chapelle all made millions of dollars for their Netflix comedy specials. According to Mo'Nique, Schumer negotiated with Netflix for $13 million, while Rock and Chapelle each earned $20 million.

#BOYCOTT#NETFLIX FOR #COLORBIAS AND #GENDERBIAS. PLEASE STAND WITH ME. I LOVE US.

A post shared by Mo'nique (@therealmoworldwide) on


Mo'Nique suspects racial and gender bias are at play, since she believes her strong résumé entitles her to more than the $500,000 that Netflix offered.

