Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: January 08, 2018

Oprah 2020? Winfrey 'would absolutely' run for president, partner Stedman Graham says

Comments
What You Need to Know: Oprah Winfrey

Related

View Larger
Oprah 2020? Winfrey 'would absolutely' run for president, partner Stedman Graham says
This image released by NBC shows presenters Kirk Douglas, left, and Catherine Zeta Jones at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2018.
Oprah moves the Golden Globes audience with inspirational acceptance speech
Oprah moves the Golden Globes audience with inspirational acceptance speech
Photos: 2018 Golden Globe Awards show
Photos: 2018 Golden Globe Awards show
Photos: 2018 Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Photos: 2018 Golden Globe Awards red carpet
Golden Globes 2018: Why did stars wear black? Ceremony tackled political, social issues
Golden Globes 2018: Why did stars wear black? Ceremony tackled political, social issues
2018 Golden Globe Awards: ‘Three Billboards’ is best drama, complete winner list
2018 Golden Globe Awards: ‘Three Billboards’ is best drama, complete winner list
Carol Burnett takes stage with Jennifer Aniston, brings Golden Globes audience to its feet
Carol Burnett takes stage with Jennifer Aniston, brings Golden Globes audience to its feet
Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban harmonize at the Golden Globes
Kelly Clarkson and Keith Urban harmonize at the Golden Globes
101-year-old Kirk Douglas takes the stage at the Golden Globes
101-year-old Kirk Douglas takes the stage at the Golden Globes

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

﻿Update 10:25 a.m. Jan. 8: Two friends, who were not identified, told CNN on Monday that Oprah Winfrey is "actively thinking" about running for president.

Friends have been urging her to run for office for months, according to the news station. A friend emphasized Monday to CNN that “Winfrey has not made up her mind about running.”

﻿Original report: Would Oprah Winfrey ever run for president? It's a possibility, according to her partner, Stedman Graham.

>> Oprah moves the Golden Globes audience with inspirational acceptance speech

"It's up to the people," Graham, told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday. "She would absolutely do it."

>> Golden Globes 2018: Why did stars wear black? Ceremony tackled political, social issues

>> 2018 Golden Globe Awards: 'Three Billboards' is best drama, complete winner list

Graham's remarks came as Winfrey's fans flocked to social media to praise her Golden Globes speech.

>> PHOTOS: 2018 Golden Globes red carpet

"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon," Winfrey said as she became the first black woman to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award. "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again. 

>> PHOTOS: 2018 Golden Globe Awards

Soon afterward, #Oprah2020 became a top trending topic on Twitter.

But don't get too excited, fans. When a Bloomberg reporter asked Winfrey about the trending hashtag Sunday night, she denied that she plans to run. 

>> Read more trending news 

"I don't; I don't," she said, according to the report.

We'll just have to wait and see.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation