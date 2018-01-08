What You Need to Know: Oprah Winfrey

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

﻿Update 10:25 a.m. Jan. 8: Two friends, who were not identified, told CNN on Monday that Oprah Winfrey is "actively thinking" about running for president.

Friends have been urging her to run for office for months, according to the news station. A friend emphasized Monday to CNN that “Winfrey has not made up her mind about running.”

JUST IN: Oprah Winfrey is actively thinking about running for President in 2020, two of her close friends tell CNN https://t.co/BPCDXizSjH pic.twitter.com/9aee0Q8PZj — CNN (@CNN) January 8, 2018

﻿Original report: Would Oprah Winfrey ever run for president? It's a possibility, according to her partner, Stedman Graham.

"It's up to the people," Graham, told the Los Angeles Times on Sunday. "She would absolutely do it."

I asked Stedman if @oprah would run for President. "It's up to the people. She would absolutely do it." https://t.co/rAficpB060 — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 8, 2018

Graham's remarks came as Winfrey's fans flocked to social media to praise her Golden Globes speech.

"I want all the girls watching here, now, to know that a new day is on the horizon," Winfrey said as she became the first black woman to win the Cecil B. DeMille Award. "And when that new day finally dawns, it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men, fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'Me too' again.

Soon afterward, #Oprah2020 became a top trending topic on Twitter.



When Oprah is speaking at the Golden Globes and your goals shift to VP... pic.twitter.com/3ghEVMmCwF — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) January 8, 2018

But don't get too excited, fans. When a Bloomberg reporter asked Winfrey about the trending hashtag Sunday night, she denied that she plans to run.

"I don't; I don't," she said, according to the report.

We'll just have to wait and see.