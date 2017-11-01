Prince Harry visits Chicago school, talks at Obama summit

Britain's Prince Harry, right, shakes hands with David Peterson from Chicago, after they participated in a conversation on charitable activities with Mellody Hobson, and Chantelle Stefanovic, from Nottingham, England, during the second session of the Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Chicago.
David Peterson from Chicago, second from left, and Britain's Prince Harry, left, participates in a conversation on charitable activities with Mellody Hobson, and Chantelle Stefanovic, right,from Nottingham, England, during the second session of the Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Chicago.
Britain's Prince Harry, second from left, participates in a conversation on Royal charitable activities with Mellody Hobson, and Chantelle Stefanovic, right, from Nottingham, England, and David Peterson from Chicago, during the second session of the Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Chicago.
Filmmaker George Lucas, center, listens to his wife Mellody Hobson engage Britain's Prince Harry in a conversation on charitable activities during the second session of the Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Chicago.
Britain's Prince Harry, left, smiles at Chantelle Stefanovic, from Nottingham, England, after they participated in a conversation on charitable activities with Mellody Hobson, and David Peterson from Chicago, during the second session of the Obama Foundation Summit Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, in Chicago.
The Associated Press
CHICAGO
—
CHICAGO (AP) — Prince Harry has made a stop in Chicago to talk about youth leadership during a summit planned by the Obama Foundation.
He addressed a crowd of hundreds of civic leaders and artists gathered Tuesday for the two-day event. He says his years of military service helped him understand his life of privilege and helped him feel like a part of something bigger.
He also briefly discussed his mother, the late Princess Diana, who he called is "ideal role model" for how she used her platform.
Earlier Tuesday, Prince Harry visited a Chicago high school with former first lady Michelle Obama near the site of the planned Obama Presidential Center. Officials have described the future center as a hub for youth programming with features like an athletic center and test kitchen.
