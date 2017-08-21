Protesters use Ludacris’ “Move Bitch” In Protest Chant

By Taylor Sakile

Some 2,000 people marched from downtown Atlanta to the tomb of Martin Luther King, Jr. Saturday night, quietly filing into the civil rights leader’s resting place as they protested racially-charged violence in Charlottesville.

Teacher Jamae Morris, of Atlanta, brought her 12 year-old daughter Amari.

"Right now is the time to make sure our voices are heard. I wanted her to know that her voice is important too," Morris said.

Marching through the streets of Ludacris’ hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, demonstrators paid homage to one of Ludacris’ most iconic tracks… while adding their own anti-Trump twist. Marchers in the streets chanted “Move, Trump! Get out the way,” a play on Luda’s famous “Move, bitch! Get out the way!” hook on 2002 hit “Move Bitch.”

The march in Atlanta was one of many that took place across the country this weekend in response to a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, that led to the death of Heather Heyer, an anti-racism counter-protester on August 12.

Trump’s equivocal condemnation of neo-Nazis and white supremacist groups such as the Ku Klux Klan has been seen as emboldening racists across the country — and made him a prime target for chants such as this one.

On his own Instagram account, Ludacris didn’t shy away from the new use for his music, sharing a video of the marchers alongside the caption “#MoveTrump.”

Source: hiphopdx