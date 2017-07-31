Rae Sremmurd Dropping New Music on Friday

By Taylor Sakile

Rae Sremmurd confirms that new music is coming this week!

Rae Sremmurd were rumored to have been cooking up some fresh material for a minute now and, earlier today, the duo confirmed that new music is coming later this week.

Taking to Instagram to share the news, Rae Sremmurd announced that "Perplexing Pegasus" is set to drop this coming Friday, August 4th. The cover art, which is reminiscent of a grade-school colored pencil sketch (but that's not to say it's of bad quality), was shared in the same post as well. No word if this is the first in a string of new releases or a one-off offering of new music, but either way, Rae Sremmurd has got us counting down the hours until Friday hits.

We dropping #PerplexingPegasus this Friday, comment 🎠 🎠if you ready? Art: Handcolored by @swaelee A post shared by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd) on Jul 31, 2017 at 12:00pm PDT

