Rick Ross Baby Mama Aint Havin It..

By Shelby Rushin

We can’t make this stuff up. Lol! In the case of Rick Ross vs Baby Mama Tia. She is mad or should we say fed up with her baby daddy. So over the weekend it was reported that Rick Ross had picked a fight with his baby mama, Tia Kemp. Now his rant was allegedly due to Tia’s charge that he hasn't seen his son in 6 months. Well she clapped back in a live video via social media, which lasted about 30 minutes. Tia tells it all, all of Ross’ family business (did she say his sister slept with their mother’s husband???) down to the fact that Ross was hospitalized in a secret hospital in Miami after a massive grand mal seizure last year. We also learned that she doesn’t care for Ross's’ mother who texted her to say Happy New Year, which she did not approve of. “ Instead of texting me” Tia said, “text your grandson!” She even throws a little shade ok the whole tree at rapper, Flo-Rida as well. She says that Flo needs to check up on his kids too and urges followers to go to his social media page to remind him to do so. The clap back is real. No one is safe.