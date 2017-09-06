Now Playing
HURRICANE IRMA

LIVE UPDATES ON HURRICANE IRMA HERE

Posted: September 08, 2017

Rush Limbaugh evacuates studio ahead of Hurricane Irma

FILE - This May 14, 2012 file photo shows conservative commentator Rush Limbaugh speaking during a ceremony inducting him into the Hall of Famous Missourians in the state Capitol in Jefferson City, Mo. Limbaugh has created a storm of his own by suggesting that the "panic" caused by Hurricane Irma benefits retailers, the media and politicians who are seeking action on climate change. Al Roker, the "Today" show weatherman, said on Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, that Limbaugh was putting people's lives at risk. (AP Photo/Julie Smith, File)

The Associated Press

NEW YORK —

Rush Limbaugh, who has suggested that the "panic" caused by approaching hurricanes actually benefits retailers, the media and climate change activists, abandoned his south Florida studio ahead of Hurricane Irma.

On his show Thursday from his facility in Palm Beach, the conservative radio host said airing his show Friday would be "problematic" and "legally impossible."

Limbaugh said his show would be back on the air next week "from parts unknown." Mark Steyn filled in for Limbaugh on Friday.

The radio personality had been criticized for complaining about the hype attached to the storm and has questioned some of the forecasts.

