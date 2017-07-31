Safaree Isn’t Over Nicki!

By Taylor Sakile

It’s one thing to be in a relationship with someone for 12 years before going in separate directions — it’s a whole other situation when your ex is a superstar, and you’re bombarded with unavoidable details about her new life. Such is the case for Safaree Samuels, who was the one-time better-half to Queens rapper Nicki Minaj.

Thursday night, it appeared that Safaree was far from over Nicki, as he noted that the rap-pop star should, in fact, be having his baby in a now-deleted tweet.

Source:hiphopdx

Safaree is now denying that he wrote these tweets: