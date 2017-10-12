Shemar Moore to return to ‘Criminal Minds’

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/Getty Images

Actor Shemar Moore is returning to "Criminal Minds" for one episode.

Get excited, “Criminal Minds” fans, because Shemar Moore is headed back to the BAU.

E! News reported the 47-year-old actor will return as a guest star for an upcoming episode set to air on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

His character, Derek Morgan, will return for his “Baby Girl” Penelope Garcia, played by Kirsten Vangsness, who is dealing with a case that is affecting her emotionally.

Moore will only return for one episode. People reported that the actor last appeared in the season 12 finale of the show. He formally left in March 2016 after 11 seasons and 251 episodes, according to Entertainment Weekly.

His character left the BAU after he was abducted and tortured and decided he wanted to be there for his family, especially his newborn son. He previously made an appearance on last year’s season finale to help the team find a serial killer.

Before his 2016 exit, Moore told E! News that the door wasn’t totally closed on a “Criminal Minds” return.

“I’m not opposed to those doors opening up again,” he said. “Now, it may not be permanently, and it may not be for a full season, but if there’s an opportunity to go back and dance and play, I wouldn’t be opposed to that.”

Since leaving “Criminal Minds,” Moore has been hard at work on the CBS series “S.W.A.T.”

“Criminal Minds” airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.