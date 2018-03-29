Snoop Dogg’s first gospel album goes to No. 1 on Billboard

Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Snoop Dogg performs during the 33rd annual Stellar Gospel Music Awards at the Orleans Arena on March 24, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The rapper's first gospel album reached No. 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Snoop Dogg got his first No. 1 on the Billboard Top Gospel Albums chart this week with his latest album -- his first in the gospel genre. Billboard reported that “Snoop Dog Presents: Bible of Love” was released March and sold 5,000 equivalent album units in the week ending March 22, according to Nielsen Music.

>> Read more trending news

The album, which Snoop told Essence is dedicated to his late grandmother, Dorothy Tate, features appearances from major names in gospel, soul and Christian music. Fred Hammond, Tye Tribbet, Patti LaBelle, Faith Evans, Mary Mary, Marvin Sapp, The Clark Sisters and Charlie Wilson are among the featured artists.

“With all of the negativity happening in the world right now, I figured it was time to do something positive to bring people together,” Snoop told Essence. “I did my share of bringing dark moments. Now it’s time to bring the light.”

Snoop said Tate never listened to his music when she was alive because of its “secular” nature, but she introduced him to gospel music in the first place.

“Bible of Love” was released March 16 and is available to stream and purchase now on Tidal, iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon and Spotify.