Posted: December 16, 2017

'Roseanne' reboot reveals 2018 premiere date

'Roseanne' reboot reveals 2018 premiere date
SANTA MONICA, CA - JUNE 08: The cast of 'Roseanne' poses for a portrait during the 6th annual 'TV Land Awards' held at Barker Hangar on June 8, 2008 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for TV Land)
Sandra Bernhard and Estelle Parsons to appear in 'Roseanne' reboot
Sandra Bernhard and Estelle Parsons to appear in 'Roseanne' reboot

By Joy Johnston, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Fans eagerly awaiting the return of the TV show "Roseanne" now can mark their calendars.

The premiere episode will air March 27 at 8 p.m., Deadline reported. The premiere will be an hour long, while the other eight episodes of the season will be a half-hour long, Deadline noted.

Comedian Roseanne Barr turned her show about the blue-collar Conner family into a hit in the 1990s. Talks of a reboot have been in the works for years. 

Production for the nine-episode installment wrapped this month. Most of the main cast members from the original series are returning for the revival, including John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner and Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner. Guest stars returning for the revival include Johnny Galecki as David Healy, Estelle Parsons as Beverly Harris and Sandra Bernhard as Nancy Bartlett. 

