The Games Father Dies In His Sleep At Age 65

By Shelby Rushin

The Game’s father, George Taylor, reportedly died in his sleep Wednesday (Jan. 17). He was 65 years old.

According to sources at TMZ, Mr. Taylor was found unresponsive at his Apple Vally, California home. A neighbor called 911 after his body was discovered.

Emergency responders transported Taylor to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Taylor’s body is currently being examined by the coroner, TMZ reports.

Game, whose government name is Jayceon Taylor, had an on and off relationship with his father for many years, although the status of their relationship wasn’t known as the time of his death. Taylor appeared in the 38-year-old rapper’s A&E documentary series called Streets of Compton, where he opened up about how his drug addiction, was the the reason the family broke up. Our condolences the the rapper and his family.