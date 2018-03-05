Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Tiffany Haddish made a bold statement about her heritage on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night in Los Angeles.

The comedian and break out star of “Girls Trip” told E! News she was wearing an authentic Eritrean princess dress in honor of her father, who is from the east African country.

“My father is from Eritrea,” Haddish told ABC on the red carpet. “He passed away last year, and he said one day I would end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars, to honor my people, so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans.”

.@TiffanyHaddish chose tonight's outfit to honor her late father who always believed that she'd be at the #Oscars one day. https://t.co/6YJWYVAQMD pic.twitter.com/5Sr8vg2j7G — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 5, 2018

Haddish is a presenter at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, which air Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

