Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: March 04, 2018

Tiffany Haddish honors late father by wearing Eritrean dress on Oscars red carpet 

Comments

Related

View Larger
Tiffany Haddish honors late father by wearing Eritrean dress on Oscars red carpet 
Tiffany Haddish arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

By Kelcie Willis, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tiffany Haddish made a bold statement about her heritage on the Oscars red carpet Sunday night in Los Angeles.

>> Read more trending news 

The comedian and break out star of “Girls Trip” told E! News she was wearing an authentic Eritrean princess dress in honor of her father, who is from the east African country.

“My father is from Eritrea,” Haddish told ABC on the red carpet. “He passed away last year, and he said  one day I would end up here, and if I ever end up at the Oscars, to honor my people, so I’m honoring my fellow Eritreans.” 

Haddish is a presenter at the 90th Annual Academy Awards, which air Sunday at 8 p.m. on ABC.

﻿Related video: 2018 Oscars: Red Carpet Arrivals

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation