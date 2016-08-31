Now Playing
Posted: October 31, 2017

Tweets express mixed feelings about about Chris Brown’s new 45-song album

Singer Chris Brown has released “Heartbreak On A Full Moon,” his eighth studio album with a 45 song track list.

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chris Brown is celebrating Halloween with the release of his new album “Heartbreak On A Full Moon.”

It is the artist’s eighth record, but this one is unlike the others. It offers a completely new track list that is 45 songs long.

“For me, I wanted to do songs with substance, R&B, hip-hop and you get every facet of who I am at this age,” Brown told Power 105’s Angie Martinez Oct. 23. “It’s just that appreciation. It’s 45 songs to show people that I don’t care about the cap the label is talking about. I want to give you all these songs, because I care about y’all keeping my career where it’s at.”

The release features guest appearances from Future, Jhene Aiko, Dej Loaf and Lil Yatchy, Gucci Mane and Usher and others, contributing to 2 hours and 39 minutes of music. According to the album’s description on Apple Music, the songs come from every era of Brown’s music, which means a number of previously unreleased songs are on it.

Fans and others have been flocking to Twitter to share their reactions. 

Some joked about the length.

Then there were some fans who didn’t care about the length and gave it a listen.

Others just wanted to celebrate the 28-year-old artist for his work.

