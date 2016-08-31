Singer Chris Brown has released “Heartbreak On A Full Moon,” his eighth studio album with a 45 song track list.

By Najja Parker, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Chris Brown is celebrating Halloween with the release of his new album “Heartbreak On A Full Moon.”

It is the artist’s eighth record, but this one is unlike the others. It offers a completely new track list that is 45 songs long.

>> Read more trending news

“For me, I wanted to do songs with substance, R&B, hip-hop and you get every facet of who I am at this age,” Brown told Power 105’s Angie Martinez Oct. 23. “It’s just that appreciation. It’s 45 songs to show people that I don’t care about the cap the label is talking about. I want to give you all these songs, because I care about y’all keeping my career where it’s at.”

The release features guest appearances from Future, Jhene Aiko, Dej Loaf and Lil Yatchy, Gucci Mane and Usher and others, contributing to 2 hours and 39 minutes of music. According to the album’s description on Apple Music, the songs come from every era of Brown’s music, which means a number of previously unreleased songs are on it.

Fans and others have been flocking to Twitter to share their reactions.

Some joked about the length.

Me after finally finishing the new Chris Brown album pic.twitter.com/lD1FvOqQ18 — Jordan (@JPens4Real21) October 31, 2017

Chris Brown album longer than he lived in Stomp the yard 😂😂😂😂 — We$t (@CjayyTaughtHer) October 31, 2017

Then there were some fans who didn’t care about the length and gave it a listen.

I'm really listening to a 45-song Chris Brown album right now pic.twitter.com/u0uXrWzGTC — Taylyn Harmon ✏️ (@TaylynHarmon) October 31, 2017

Chris Brown is a legend. Anybody who thinks other wise is a hater. — RAY' (@RaymondCams) October 31, 2017

If Chris Brown honestly thinks that I’m gonna waste 2 hours & 40 minutes out of my life to listen to his new album, he is absolutely right — M. Salinas (@okMute) October 31, 2017

Others just wanted to celebrate the 28-year-old artist for his work.

Chris Brown just released a diverse and well-crafted 3 hour long album. If you still think he doesn’t do enough musically, you have no ear. — Nigel Zeff (@nigelandrewzeff) October 31, 2017

Chris Brown is the most talented artist in this generation #Dont@me — Emari (@Mari_chontel13) October 31, 2017